ProShare Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,484,000 after buying an additional 515,362 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Genpact by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,697,000 after buying an additional 623,794 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,002,000 after buying an additional 725,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,708,000 after buying an additional 214,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genpact by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,602,000 after buying an additional 2,285,310 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

