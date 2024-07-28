ProShare Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,820,000 after buying an additional 69,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 193,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on Pathward Financial

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.