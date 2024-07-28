ProShare Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $293,186.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,123 shares of company stock valued at $763,857 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

