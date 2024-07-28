ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SBH stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.