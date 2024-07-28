ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 28.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.46.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kirby news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $409,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

