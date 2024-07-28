ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $4,254,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $98.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

