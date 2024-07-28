ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,035 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after buying an additional 1,096,473 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 155,196 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 58.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 87,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,619 shares in the company, valued at $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

