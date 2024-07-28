ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 88,656 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,226,000 after acquiring an additional 204,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Helios Technologies stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.85. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp cut Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

