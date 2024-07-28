ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBHC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,015.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 214,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after buying an additional 239,401 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

National Bank Price Performance

NBHC opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

