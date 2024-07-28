ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $28.01 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FYBR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

