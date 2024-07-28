ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.52, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,467,179 shares of company stock worth $242,726,313 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.