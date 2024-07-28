ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 4.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.97. 108,156,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 133,960,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

