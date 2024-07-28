ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 4.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.97. 108,156,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 133,960,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
