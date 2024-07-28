Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $17.10. 63,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 221,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

