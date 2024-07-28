Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $184.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.09. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $81,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,063,515 shares in the company, valued at $26,135,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $81,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,063,515 shares in the company, valued at $26,135,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,905 shares of company stock worth $294,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 120,104 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 99.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70,060 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 127.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,229 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

