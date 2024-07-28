Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,864 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 243,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 115,261 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,307,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.35.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.