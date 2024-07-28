Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,864 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 243,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 115,261 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,307,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

