QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Up 27.8% in July

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.96. QCR has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.