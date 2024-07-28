Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWR

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

KWR stock opened at $182.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $221.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.98.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.