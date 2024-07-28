Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.07 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,027 shares of company stock worth $4,216,326. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

