Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Holdings Lessened by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of METC. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins acquired 7,158 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

METC stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

METC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.