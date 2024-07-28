Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stake Lessened by Natixis

Natixis cut its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

RPD stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

