Raymond James Boosts Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target to $18.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.2 %

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Busey Bank acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

