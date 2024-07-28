Raymond James Raises Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $16.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWK. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CWK opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 340,355 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

