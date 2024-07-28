Raymond James Raises Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target to $28.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.31 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.38%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,788,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,891,000 after buying an additional 477,167 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $7,812,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,724.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 276,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 219,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

