Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.12

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.12 and last traded at C$7.12, with a volume of 59055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.84.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.43.

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.11. The company has a market cap of C$526.03 million, a P/E ratio of -59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Real Matters news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,514.40. 4.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

