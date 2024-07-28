Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $14.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RLAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $8.94 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,836 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.