Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.21.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 414,281 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $637,992.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,178.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,103,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,795,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

