REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.67

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 613680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

REV Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.17 million. Analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at $2,010,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 854.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 117,141 shares in the last quarter.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

