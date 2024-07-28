RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Up 7.3%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $281.84 and last traded at $279.62. 410,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 722,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.79.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RH

RH Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.48.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RH by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RH by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in RH by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.