Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 411,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Richtech Robotics Stock Performance

RR stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Richtech Robotics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

Get Richtech Robotics alerts:

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.