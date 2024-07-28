Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 560 ($7.24) on Friday. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.92) and a one year high of GBX 603 ($7.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 554.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 549.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,333.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.41) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.25) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.79).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

