Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RHI. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Trading Up 4.0 %

RHI opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 917,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,410,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,963,000 after acquiring an additional 479,384 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

