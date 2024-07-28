Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.99

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 3144510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.65 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.83.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

