Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGPI. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

Insider Activity

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695,264 shares in the company, valued at $223,706,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,706,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 594.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.