Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $120.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTAI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.23.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $112.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

