Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $572.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $566.00 to $572.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $543.62.

Lennox International stock opened at $572.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $334.53 and a 12 month high of $583.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.73.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

