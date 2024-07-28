Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target to $14.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of HCSG opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $835.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after buying an additional 167,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 111,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,561,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 744,527 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,312,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

