Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Sector Perform

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYG. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.