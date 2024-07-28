Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $81.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FBIN. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $78.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.