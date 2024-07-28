Royal Bank of Canada Increases TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $106.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 570.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 104,813.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,540 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

