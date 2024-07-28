Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $14.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,020 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,860,000 after acquiring an additional 519,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,208,000 after purchasing an additional 703,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,677,000 after purchasing an additional 177,428 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,911,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

