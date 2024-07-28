Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of KDP opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,293 shares of company stock worth $1,694,642 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after acquiring an additional 730,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

