Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Declares — Dividend of $0.40

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.