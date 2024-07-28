Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Declares — Dividend of $0.40

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
