RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $142.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.69.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

