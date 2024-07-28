Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,900 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $462.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.60. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

RWAY has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

