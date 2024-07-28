Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $155.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

R has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

R opened at $132.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $136.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,523,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

