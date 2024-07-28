Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

