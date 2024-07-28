Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 1.8%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $264.49 and last traded at $261.06. 2,236,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,786,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.52.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $254.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,363,398.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,363,398.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,242 shares of company stock valued at $86,279,221. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

