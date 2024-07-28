Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SASR. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 854,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

