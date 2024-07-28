Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at DA Davidson

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

SASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

