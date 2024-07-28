Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.
Shares of SAR stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $321.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 244.63%.
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
